Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after buying an additional 3,160,735 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,789,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after buying an additional 1,014,525 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,524,000 after buying an additional 689,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.