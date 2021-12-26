Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

