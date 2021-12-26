Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $463,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $52.51 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

