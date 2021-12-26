Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNSR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.