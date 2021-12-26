NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NewRiver REIT from GBX 74 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.06) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.72) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NRR opened at GBX 88.10 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £272.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.55. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -0.08%.

In related news, insider Will Hobman bought 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £14,939.60 ($19,737.88).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.