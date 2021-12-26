WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 7,631 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 966,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after acquiring an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 77,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 192,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS opened at $49.22 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $3,665,749. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

