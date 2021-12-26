TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

NYSE:TEL opened at $158.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.39. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.