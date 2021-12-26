Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

