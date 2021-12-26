PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,465.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 215,179 shares of company stock valued at $533,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 54,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 611,151 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

