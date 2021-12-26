AAR Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for AAR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AAR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

AIR opened at $38.50 on Friday. AAR has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,681,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in AAR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 826,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AAR by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AAR by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.