Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Sells 8,333 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $874,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Daniel Sturman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 17th, Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $1,631,532.63.
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Daniel Sturman sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.60, for a total transaction of $4,664,000.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $8,858,131.15.
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,927 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
