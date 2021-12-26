Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Sells 8,333 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $874,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Sturman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $1,631,532.63.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Daniel Sturman sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.60, for a total transaction of $4,664,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $8,858,131.15.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,927 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.