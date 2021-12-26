Insider Buying: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Buys $585,045.66 in Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 207,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $585,045.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRN opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 70.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 297,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

