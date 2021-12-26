Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Set at C$41.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.18.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$35.18 on Wednesday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$32.94 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 138.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

