Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Upgraded to Buy by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has C$48.00 target price on the stock.

RCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$48.00 price target (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.97. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$32.49 and a 52 week high of C$46.55.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$373.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1005008 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.32, for a total transaction of C$134,302.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,187,403.52.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.