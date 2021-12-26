Franco-Nevada’s (FNV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$194.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FNV. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a buy rating and set a C$201.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$198.93.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$174.03 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock has a market cap of C$33.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$175.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$179.96.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.09. The business had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.74 million. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at C$87,858.49. Insiders have sold a total of 19,027 shares of company stock worth $3,315,002 in the last 90 days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

