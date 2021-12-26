Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Shares Up 1.4%

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. 156,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Emblem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMMBF)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

