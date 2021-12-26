AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Stock Price Up 3.7%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 246,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,170% from the average daily volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.31.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

