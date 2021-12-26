Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Tenable worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

TENB opened at $55.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.23 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

