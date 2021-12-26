RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.38.

Shares of RNR opened at $167.66 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

