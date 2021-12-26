State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

IIPR opened at $250.91 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.80. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

