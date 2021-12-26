Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

ROAD stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

