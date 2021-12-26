Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Trading Up 3.8%

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.85 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27). 227,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 591,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. The company has a market capitalization of £34.73 million and a PE ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.31.

About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.