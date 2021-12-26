Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Trading Down 1.9%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.80) and last traded at GBX 515 ($6.80). 620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.94).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 515.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.88 million and a PE ratio of 7.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

