Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.54 and last traded at C$5.49. 86,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,462,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.32.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.7036777 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

