Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIREF opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of -0.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0078 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.