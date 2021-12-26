Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) COO Sassine Ghazi Sells 8,948 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $366.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $368.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.60 and a 200 day moving average of $312.98.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 77.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $828,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 11.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Synopsys by 40.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.