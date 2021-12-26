State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of Silk Road Medical worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $226,000.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $340,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,224 shares of company stock worth $4,217,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

