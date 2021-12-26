State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 37,190 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,924 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,588,000 after acquiring an additional 867,022 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $20.16 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

