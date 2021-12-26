State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.18% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,079,000 after acquiring an additional 576,873 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 521,436 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 799,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 184,130 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 305,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 112,940 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEX stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

