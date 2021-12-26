LABS Group Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $322,582.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057377 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.78 or 0.08021137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,900.96 or 0.99946275 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00071750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00053329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

