WEMIX (WEMIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $46.19 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $10.64 or 0.00021308 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $46.19 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057377 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.78 or 0.08021137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,900.96 or 0.99946275 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00071750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00053329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

