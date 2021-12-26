ZEON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $206,068.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $66.95 million and approximately $206,068.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEON has traded 176.9% higher against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00042626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

