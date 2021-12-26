Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0042

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $4,525.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

