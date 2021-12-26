Brokerages Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. Mission Produce reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVO. Stephens lowered their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $42,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,914 shares of company stock valued at $970,216. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 551.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVO traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 468,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,509. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

