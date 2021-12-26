HelloGold (HGT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a total market cap of $233,532.39 and $261.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HGTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.