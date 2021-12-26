Wing Market Cap Tops $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.70 or 0.08078147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,983.47 or 1.00100150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00072959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00053698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.