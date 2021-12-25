Zealium (NZL) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Zealium has a total market cap of $20,284.00 and $11.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004059 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00029345 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

