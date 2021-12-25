Symbol (XYM) Price Reaches $0.24

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $4.67 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Symbol has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

