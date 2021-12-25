Hamster Market Capitalization Reaches $38.47 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $38.47 million and $995,207.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.70 or 0.08078147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,983.47 or 1.00100150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00072959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00053698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

