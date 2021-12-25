Gulden (NLG) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $8.63 million and $15,445.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00311963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000694 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,565,806 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NLGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.