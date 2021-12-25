HoDooi Price Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00057839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.52 or 0.08062952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,496.91 or 1.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00073019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

