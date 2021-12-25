Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to report sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.15.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.87. 863,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,627. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

