DODO Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One DODO coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $103.32 million and $35.49 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DODOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.