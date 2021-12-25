SnowSwap (SNOW) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,321.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $13,321.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $5.11 or 0.00010124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00057839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.52 or 0.08062952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,496.91 or 1.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00073019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

