$4.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $4.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the highest is $4.60 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 27.7% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.94. 1,778,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,536. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.12.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.