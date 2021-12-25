$16.29 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will report sales of $16.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.54 billion and the highest is $17.05 billion. MetLife posted sales of $20.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $66.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.57 billion to $67.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.96 billion to $69.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.78. 3,307,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.