Viacoin Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.14 million and $7,504.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00311963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000694 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

