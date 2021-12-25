Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). Flux Power reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLUX. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Flux Power stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 122,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,411. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 593,666 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

