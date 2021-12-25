Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.33 Million

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post $214.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.84 million to $218.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $265.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $895.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.79 million to $900.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $913.58 million, with estimates ranging from $893.70 million to $929.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.56. 728,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 49,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

