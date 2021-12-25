Zacks: Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce $57.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.99 million and the lowest is $55.60 million. Cryoport posted sales of $48.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $224.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $226.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $268.47 million, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $278.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 289,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,087. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 701,635 shares of company stock valued at $52,351,522. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 327,595 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,393,000.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

